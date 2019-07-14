Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|6.47
|N/A
|-1.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-96.5%
|-42.3%
Liquidity
32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 47.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
|Unum Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.51%
|-15.76%
|-24.36%
|-54.66%
|-69.13%
|-25.91%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
