Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.47 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 47.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.