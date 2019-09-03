Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -1.85 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Provention Bio Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 5.1%. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Provention Bio Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.