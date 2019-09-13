Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 26.58 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 165.57% and its consensus price target is $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 79.9% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc. shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.