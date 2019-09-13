Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Provention Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 150.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.6% are Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.