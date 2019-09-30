Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 -0.40 362.62M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8% OPKO Health Inc. 18,360,506,329.11% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, OPKO Health Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.4% of OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.