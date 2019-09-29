Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|26.45M
|-0.93
|0.00
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|-0.02
|59.84M
|-2.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|281,083,953.24%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2,742,312,451.31%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Provention Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 49.6%. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 10 factors.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
