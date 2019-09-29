Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,742,312,451.31% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 49.6%. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.