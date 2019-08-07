Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 33.13 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Provention Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Moderna Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 225.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.4% of Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

