Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Since Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 26.45M -0.93 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 281,083,953.24% -83.2% -67.8% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 122,470,713.53% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 301.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 85.5% respectively. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.