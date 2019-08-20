Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Since Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Provention Bio Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.