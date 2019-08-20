Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Since Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Provention Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.