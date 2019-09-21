Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Cord Blood Corporation are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 18.2%. Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Global Cord Blood Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).