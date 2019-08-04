Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Since Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 0%. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Genmab A/S.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.