Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|28.56M
|-0.93
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6
|0.00
|10.06M
|-2.36
|0.00
Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|302,542,372.88%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|168,509,212.73%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 117.74%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 9.2%. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.
Summary
Provention Bio Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
