Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 302,542,372.88% -83.2% -67.8% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.5, while its potential upside is 117.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 9.2%. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.