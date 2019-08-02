Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 386.27 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Provention Bio Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival CorMedix Inc. is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.