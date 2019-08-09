Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 151.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Chiasma Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.