Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 134 98.22 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s average price target is $149.67, while its potential upside is 44.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and bluebird bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 0% respectively. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% bluebird bio Inc. -8.7% 2.28% -6.01% 0.82% -15.47% 32.29%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors bluebird bio Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.