Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Since Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 -0.27 49.77M 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Provention Bio Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 302,542,372.88% -83.2% -67.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94,547,872.34% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 68.49% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 86.3%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.