Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.34 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Provention Bio Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. Its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 98.87% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.