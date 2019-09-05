Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reaches $9.65 After 3.00% Up Move; MADALENA ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANAD (MDLNF) Sellers Increased By 1357.89% Their Shorts

MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) had an increase of 1357.89% in short interest. MDLNF’s SI was 83,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1357.89% from 5,700 shares previously. With 372,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF)’s short sellers to cover MDLNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.09. About 78,495 shares traded. Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 149,223 shares traded. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has risen 164.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 164.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $379.61 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRVB worth $11.39M more.

Madalena Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $47.28 million. The firm primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the NeuquÃ©n Basin in central Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and CoirÃ³n Amargo.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The company has market cap of $379.61 million. The Company’s products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, an anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279, which is in phase Ib/IIa for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease.