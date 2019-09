Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reaches $9.65 After 3.00% Up Move; MADALENA ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANAD (MDLNF) Sellers Increased By 1357.89% Their Shorts

MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) had an increase of 1357.89% in short interest. MDLNF’s SI was 83,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1357.89% from 5,700 shares previously. With 372,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MADALENA ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:MDLNF)’s short sellers to cover MDLNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.09. About 78,495 shares traded. Madalena Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDLNF) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 149,223 shares traded. Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) has risen 164.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 164.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $379.61 million company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.94 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRVB worth $11.39M more.

Madalena Energy Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has market cap of $47.28 million. The firm primarily holds approximately 950,000 net acres in properties located in the Noroeste Basin in Northern Argentina and the Neuquén Basin in central Argentina. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary producing concessions are located at Surubi, Puesto Morales, and Coirón Amargo.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. The company has market cap of $379.61 million. The Company’s products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, an anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279, which is in phase Ib/IIa for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for PRV-015, a novel anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responsive celiac disease.