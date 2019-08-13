Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 100.32 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 162.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc. has 31.15% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.