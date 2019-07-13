Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.60
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 and has 23 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 115.38% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.16%
|-0.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.3%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.