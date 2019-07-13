Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 and has 23 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, which is potential 115.38% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.