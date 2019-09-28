Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Provention Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 302,542,372.88% -83.2% -67.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 94,612,476.37% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.5. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 156.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 23.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.