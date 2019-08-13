Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Comparison side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 17 97.11 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -49% -35.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 66.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -4.73% -20.71% -41.45% -20.71% -21.72% -46.5%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -46.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.