Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 303,506,907.55% -83.2% -67.8% PolarityTE Inc. 315,100,514.26% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, PolarityTE Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.