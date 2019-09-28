Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparing side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Provention Bio Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 302,542,372.88% -83.2% -67.8% Orgenesis Inc. 285,490,371.70% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Orgenesis Inc. has an average price target of $9, with potential upside of 113.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.