Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Provention Bio Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a -67.04% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.