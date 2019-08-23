Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Provention Bio Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders held 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.