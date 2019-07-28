Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. has 6.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Provention Bio Inc. has 14% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Provention Bio Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.20% -62.90% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Provention Bio Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$7 is the average price target of Provention Bio Inc., with a potential downside of -35.96%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.00%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Provention Bio Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Provention Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 32.9 and a Quick Ratio of 32.9. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Provention Bio Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Provention Bio Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Provention Bio Inc.’s peers.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.