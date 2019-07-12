Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 26 63.96 N/A -4.22 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 91.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.