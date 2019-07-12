Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|26
|63.96
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Liquidity
32.9 and 32.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. Its rival Insmed Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|7
|3.00
Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 91.46%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 6.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated
Summary
Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
