Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|26.42M
|-0.93
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|3
|0.00
|16.33M
|-1.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|290,010,976.95%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|InflaRx N.V.
|589,403,017.40%
|-19%
|-18.2%
Liquidity
Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 18.1 and has 18.1 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Provention Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Provention Bio Inc. and InflaRx N.V.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|InflaRx N.V.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, InflaRx N.V.’s potential upside is 155.32% and its consensus price target is $6.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 53.6% of InflaRx N.V. shares. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|InflaRx N.V.
|1.71%
|-13.12%
|-93.41%
|-90.91%
|-90.11%
|-91.81%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance while InflaRx N.V. has -91.81% weaker performance.
Summary
InflaRx N.V. beats Provention Bio Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
