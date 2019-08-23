Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.