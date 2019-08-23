Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.93
|0.00
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-81.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.2%
|-67.8%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.72% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-6.05%
|-15.92%
|174.29%
|361.64%
|164%
|496.61%
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.01%
|-16.55%
|-75.65%
|-84.73%
|-94.67%
|-81.86%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.
