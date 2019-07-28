Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Provention Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Provention Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 32.9 and 32.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Provention Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Geron Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Geron Corporation has a consensus target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 189.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14%. Competitively, 0.48% are Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.