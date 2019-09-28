Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparison side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 9 0.00 28.56M -0.93 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 43 0.00 80.45M -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Provention Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 302,542,372.88% -83.2% -67.8% FibroGen Inc. 188,539,957.82% -18.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Provention Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of FibroGen Inc. is $65, which is potential 71.96% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 67.8% respectively. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than FibroGen Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.