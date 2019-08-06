Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Provention Bio Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 has Provention Bio Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

The Current Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Provention Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Roughly 6.3% of Provention Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.