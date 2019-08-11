Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Comparing side by side

Both Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.14 N/A -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Provention Bio Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Provention Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Provention Bio Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 40.1%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Provention Bio Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

Summary

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.