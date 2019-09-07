Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) Comparison side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.48 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

Provention Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Provention Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 48.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Provention Bio Inc. and Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 69.1% respectively. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Cerus Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Provention Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.