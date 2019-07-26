Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Contrasting side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Provention Bio Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.79
|0.00
|argenx SE
|125
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-103.2%
|-62.9%
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Provention Bio Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Provention Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 7.30% and its consensus price target is $150.5.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Provention Bio Inc.
|-13.73%
|24.38%
|48.52%
|11.39%
|0%
|98.87%
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.
Summary
argenx SE beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.
Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.