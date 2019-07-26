Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Contrasting side by side

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00 argenx SE 125 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 shows us Provention Bio Inc. and argenx SE’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

In next table is given Provention Bio Inc. and argenx SE’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, argenx SE’s potential upside is 7.30% and its consensus price target is $150.5.

Institutional investors held 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. Provention Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14%.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87% argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15%

For the past year Provention Bio Inc. was more bullish than argenx SE.

argenx SE beats on 4 of the 7 factors Provention Bio Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.