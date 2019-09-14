Proto Labs (PRLB) Stock Declined While Timessquare Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $26.21 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Lowered Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $372,048 as Stock Value Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,693 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, down from 17,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 173.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 225,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 356,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.35M, up from 130,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 194,802 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 70,620 shares to 651,090 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 83,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,355 shares, and cut its stake in Performance Foods Group C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 542 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 450,157 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.49% or 13,078 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.2% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Everence Cap Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 4,900 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 10,000 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation holds 0.01% or 593 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 10,567 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 345,783 shares. Advisory Services accumulated 133 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 3,057 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 176,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,552 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 5,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 217,900 shares.

More notable recent Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Proto Labs, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PRLB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Competition Has Just Made Proto Labs Cheaper – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Proto Labs Releases Weak First-Quarter Guidance; Stock Plunges – Motley Fool” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Proto Labs’ Earnings Slip on Challenges in Acquired Business – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proto Labs, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cash In On Edwards Lifesciences Before Its Leadership Premium Is Lost – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.