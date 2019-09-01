Proto Labs (PRLB) Holder Brown Capital Management Raised Holding by $1.14 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Raised Caredx (CDNA) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.72 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391.49 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 112,091 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 parent results; 30/04/2018 – DadeSystems Adds Billing & Payment Veteran Joe Proto to Its Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 12,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 765,912 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 753,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 573,798 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $61 MLN TO $63 MLN; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 31,319 shares to 64,742 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,768 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited owns 411,079 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 240,120 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 236 shares. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0% or 6,850 shares. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) or 244 shares. Iszo Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 16.86% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 327,106 shares. Moreover, Friess Associates Ltd has 0.47% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 9,739 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 26,531 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 0% or 3,325 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 405,718 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Fin Services Advisors has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 107,402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chris Cournoyer Joins CareDx Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Supports Momentum in Medicare Immunosuppressive Medication Legislation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA and QTYPE Solutions Featured at EFI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 836,717 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $71.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 75,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03M shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 742,246 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 0% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 7 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 309,834 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al stated it has 5,516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0.04% or 1,149 shares. Da Davidson Co owns 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 4,412 shares. Quantbot Techs LP owns 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 1,000 shares. Vanguard accumulated 2.71M shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Art Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 11,224 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,792 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Stephens Invest Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). New York-based Natl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Putnam Investments Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 447,539 shares.

More notable recent Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why These Three 3D Printing Stocks Gained as Much as 42% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Proto Labs: Headwinds Will Likely Dissipate, Leaving A Solid Cloud Manufacturing Play – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Proto Labs, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why 3D Printing Stocks Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 29, 2019.