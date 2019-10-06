Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Proto Labs Inc. has 94.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Proto Labs Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Proto Labs Inc.
|25,457,454.25%
|14.40%
|12.80%
|Industry Average
|10.22%
|13.33%
|7.75%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Proto Labs Inc.
|25.46M
|100
|37.06
|Industry Average
|261.30M
|2.56B
|21.87
Proto Labs Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Proto Labs Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|2.00
|1.00
|1.00
|2.34
The rivals have a potential upside of 26.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proto Labs Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Proto Labs Inc.
|-3.74%
|-8.35%
|-4.5%
|-15.15%
|-15.43%
|-7.7%
|Industry Average
|9.48%
|0.24%
|17.64%
|11.99%
|8.22%
|17.96%
For the past year Proto Labs Inc. has -7.70% weaker performance while Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors have 17.96% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Proto Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.43 and has 2.06 Quick Ratio. Proto Labs Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.53 shows that Proto Labs Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.40 which is 39.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Proto Labs Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors beat Proto Labs Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.
