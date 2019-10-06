Proto Labs Inc. (PRLB) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Machine Tools & Accessories companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Proto Labs Inc. has 94.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.8% of Proto Labs Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.10% of all Machine Tools & Accessories companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs Inc. 25,457,454.25% 14.40% 12.80% Industry Average 10.22% 13.33% 7.75%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs Inc. 25.46M 100 37.06 Industry Average 261.30M 2.56B 21.87

Proto Labs Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Proto Labs Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.00 1.00 2.34

The rivals have a potential upside of 26.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Proto Labs Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Proto Labs Inc. -3.74% -8.35% -4.5% -15.15% -15.43% -7.7% Industry Average 9.48% 0.24% 17.64% 11.99% 8.22% 17.96%

For the past year Proto Labs Inc. has -7.70% weaker performance while Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors have 17.96% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Proto Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.43 and has 2.06 Quick Ratio. Proto Labs Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.53 shows that Proto Labs Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.40 which is 39.86% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Proto Labs Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Proto Labs Inc.’s competitors beat Proto Labs Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Proto Labs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production in the Unites States, Europe, and Japan. The company utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and three-dimensional (3D) printing to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products in the medical, aerospace, computer/electronics, consumer products, industrial machinery, and other markets. Proto Labs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota.