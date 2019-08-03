Prothena Plc (PRTA) Shareholder Tang Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.31 Million; Lilly Endowment Has Trimmed Its Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) Stake by $155.45 Million

Lilly Endowment Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 116.81M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16B, down from 118.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lilly Endowment Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.36 million shares traded or 6.30% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 04/04/2018 – LILLY CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 MET OS ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 105,626 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 23/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Prothena goes splat [Update]; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 23/04/2018 – RT @JChatterleyBBG: Credit to @muddywatersre on this one, @BloombergTV I/v from 2017 – Carson Block questioning $PRTA value; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 63 POSITIONS; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 17/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Prothena Corporation plc And Certain Of Its Current And Former Senior Executives; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 12,874 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership invested 1% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.44% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 919,585 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 13,167 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Gamco Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). London Of Virginia has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,295 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Co owns 17,407 shares. 10,093 were accumulated by Savant Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,490 shares. 92 were accumulated by Moneta Gru Invest Advsr Ltd Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 868 shares. Tru Inv Advsrs owns 24,535 shares. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.41% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs stated it has 726,190 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru reported 0% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 37,576 shares. Ecor1 Cap Limited Company reported 726,519 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 0% or 2,274 shares. Aperio Group Limited Com has 11,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 228,636 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 26,405 shares. Carroll Financial reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com owns 500 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 22,131 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).