Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Value Declined While Scopia Capital Management LP Decreased Holding by $48.22 Million; West Oak Capital Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Decreased by $593,370 as Market Value Declined

Scopia Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 4.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.69. About 76,806 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysi; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 2B PRONTO Study Did Not Meet Its Primary or Secondary Endpoints; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – FOLLOWING REORGANIZATION AND TRANSITION OF CERTAIN EMPLOYEES, EXPECTS ITS WORKFORCE TO BE ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC PRTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $83; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – WITH RECENT DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 PROGRAM, COMPANY IS DEVELOPING A REORGANIZATION PLAN; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 7.18M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 20/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: China’s regulators are pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its proposal to buy; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

