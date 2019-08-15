Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Value Declined While Ecor1 Capital Lowered Its Holding; Exxon (XOM) Market Value Declined While Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $3.08 Million

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 11.32M shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES EARNINGS RISING $31B BY 2025 AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.75% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 116,113 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: PROTHENA SEES WORKFORCE AT 63 POSITIONS AFTER REORG; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 23/04/2018 – Neil Woodford with an iron grip on his $PRTA bag “The company has options”. @woodfordfunds: When it comes to biotech investing, if you were a horse, they’d shoot you; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q R&D Expenses $34.7M

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 4,046 shares to 40,755 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 23,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcmillion Mgmt has invested 2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.4% or 338,920 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 150,053 shares. Milestone Group Inc accumulated 5,152 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Com reported 78,515 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 25,669 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sageworth has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Buckhead Capital Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 107,302 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 129,500 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,504 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Ca reported 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 36,176 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 2.50M shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd has 11,105 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 352,831 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $73.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.