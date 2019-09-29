Prothena plc (PRTA) Reaches $7.80 After 6.00% Up Move; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has $1400 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12’s average target is -15.55% below currents $14.21 stock price. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. See The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) latest ratings:

The stock of Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 175,885 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE $100M UPFRONT, $50M INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63; 25/05/2018 – IGNORE: PROTHENA CORP. REORGANIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 12/03/2018 – PROTHENA:DATA SHOWS NEOD001 BINDS TO KAPPA, LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS; 24/04/2018 – Prothena plunge dents Woodford portfolio after 2017 dropThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $311.19M company. It was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $8.27 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PRTA worth $18.67M more.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The company has market cap of $311.19 million. It is developing antibody product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold Prothena Corporation plc shares while 19 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 6.68% more from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 189,645 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt L P reported 116,407 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 61,519 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Century has 267,821 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Susquehanna Intl Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Ltd reported 0% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Platinum Investment Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 189,991 shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 3,592 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 339,312 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 2.95 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR SEES FY TOTAL SEGMENT OPER INCOME $1.8B TO $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q EPS 31c; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY’S SHARE OF TIREHUB’S NET INCOME (LOSS) WILL BE RECORDED IN AMERICAS REGION’S SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME; 06/04/2018 – GT: Actually Goodyear chemical plant. – ! $GT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO WILL RECORD PORTION OF FAIR VALUE OF TIREHUB AS AN EQUITY INVESTMENT ON CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – NO CASH WILL BE EXCHANGED BETWEEN PARTIES AS PART OF DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering