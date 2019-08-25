Prothena Plc (PRTA) Market Value Declined While Ecor1 Capital Has Decreased Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Alethea Capital Management Increased by $467,775 Its Position

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 184,068 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA halting development of NEOD001, stock indicating down ~60%. MW was first to question drug’s efficacy in June last year; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS ITS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS A RESULT OF DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, WILL REDUCE WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 57 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Reduce Its Workforce by Approximately 57%; 23/04/2018 – $PRTA Cardiac best response worse in drug arm vs. placebo arm: 39.4% vs. 47.6%

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 825% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,775 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Apple Inc. ‘AA+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates iPad With Stylus Support

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubius Therapeutics Inc by 54,100 shares to 646,228 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,168 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 7,846 shares stake. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 63 shares. D E Shaw holds 518,801 shares. Citigroup holds 38,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluemountain Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 545,923 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Amer Century invested in 0% or 205,756 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 26,405 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank holds 72,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 22,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Platinum Invest Mngmt Limited holds 161,846 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 12 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.94% or 229,536 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 27,204 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 303,284 shares. Advisors Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 103,174 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 366,694 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 15,963 shares. Impact Limited Liability Com reported 22,299 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 2.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blair William Il holds 2.92% or 2.52 million shares. 44,542 are owned by Wilsey Asset Incorporated. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,840 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Element Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreno Evelyn V owns 68,663 shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Stellar Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mathes reported 21,938 shares or 2.12% of all its holdings.