Prothena Plc (PRTA) Market Valuation Declined While Ecor1 Capital Decreased Its Holding; Westport Asset Management Holding in Rogers (ROG) Trimmed by $790,000 as Market Value Rose

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 111,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 726,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81 million, down from 838,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 235,158 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 42.74% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT; 23/04/2018 – With Woodford & $PRTA behind us, tomorrow we’ll debunk another supposedly legendary money manager who has bought up 25%+ of a lousy company and made it his biggest position. He’s less into bad drugs, more into bad land; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING & INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 29/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORP PLC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $50 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES ONGOING CLINICAL-STAGE PROGRAMS FOR PRX002/RG7935, PROPRIETARY PROGRAM PRX004 DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena scraps lead drug following mid-stage study failure; 08/05/2018 – Prothena 1Q Loss $48.7M; 24/05/2018 – Prothena to Concentrate Resources Around Neuroscience Research, Discovery and Early Development Expertise; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Announces Reorganization to Focus Resources on Advancing Neuroscience Pipeline; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.20% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.58. About 534,604 shares traded or 125.62% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY EARNINGS OF $1.40 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors has 129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Tygh Management Incorporated holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 24,367 shares. Skylands holds 0.61% or 27,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd reported 1.65 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 8,831 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 107,980 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 113 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,335 shares. Amer International Group Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,881 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Cortina Asset Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 78,485 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 392 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 123 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 30.25% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ROG’s profit will be $28.75M for 27.84 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru reported 485,034 shares. Covington Mngmt reported 12 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 35,901 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc accumulated 0% or 141,131 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 277,998 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Morgan Stanley holds 681,465 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company stated it has 0% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). 11,061 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 61,519 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,444 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 12 shares. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.5% in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 22,131 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 37,576 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07M shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $63.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

