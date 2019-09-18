Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Since Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 425.58 N/A -3.20 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Prothena Corporation plc and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Prothena Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 27.9 and 27.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Prothena Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $60.33, while its potential upside is 44.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.7% and 37.9% respectively. Prothena Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 90.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.