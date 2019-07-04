Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)

As Biotechnology businesses, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 455.78 N/A -3.20 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 87 56.38 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Prothena Corporation plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.6. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Prothena Corporation plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $95.79, with potential downside of -6.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prothena Corporation plc and Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 92.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has -5.44% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 177.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Prothena Corporation plc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.