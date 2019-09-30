Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Both Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 8 0.55 25.32M -3.20 0.00 Savara Inc. 2 0.00 27.79M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 307,281,553.40% -38.4% -25% Savara Inc. 1,131,238,296.83% -45.6% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s 2.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 124.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Savara Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 12.1 and 12.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Savara Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.