Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

We are contrasting Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 11 408.24 N/A -3.20 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc’s volatility measures that it’s 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.37 beta. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.67 beta which makes it 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc are 27.9 and 27.9. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 14.6%. Insiders held 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc shares. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -10.15% -10.72% -23.61% -21.51% -42.74% -5.44% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc was less bearish than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Prothena Corporation plc beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.