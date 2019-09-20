Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

This is a contrast between Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prothena Corporation plc 10 413.94 N/A -3.20 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Prothena Corporation plc has a 2.24 beta, while its volatility is 124.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Prothena Corporation plc is 27.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27.9. The Current Ratio of rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Prothena Corporation plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Prothena Corporation plc and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 35.75% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Prothena Corporation plc has stronger performance than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.